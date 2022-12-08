CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Nov. 29, Nevaeh Rose Bartlebaugh was born and she was diagnosed with anencephaly. Now, family members are hosting a basket raffle to help with the medical and funeral expenses.

According to the CDC, Anencephaly is a rare and fatal disease that affects about 1 in every 4,600 babies. Babies born with the disease are without parts of their brains and skull. There is currently no cure for the disease.

Relatives of the family are throwing a basket raffle at the Vintondale Fire Department where proceeds will benefit the family. The raffle will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 12 – 8 p.m. to help Tommy and Abby Bartlebaugh, Nevaeh’s parents, with both medical and to give their boys a nice Christmas.

The Bartlebaugh’s have three additional children all are boys that are under the age of 9. Tommy has taken time off of work to be with his family during this difficult time and with the holidays approaching the family is in need of assistance.

Currently the department is looking to gather as many donations as possible. If you are able to donate please contact one of the following family members.

Colton Bartlebaugh: 814-809-4041

Marleena Bartlebaugh: 814-330-9505

Alyssa Bartlebaugh: 814-421-8862

Baskets are already being donated to benefit the family

Donations for the raffle have to be turned in by Friday, Dec. 16.