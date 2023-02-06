BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A memorial basketball game being held at Tyrone High School will be benefitting a former standout athlete who also went on to play at the collegiate level.

Tipoff for the “Steve Catich Memorial Fund” basketball game will be at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the gymnasium at the school.

Catich graduated from Tyrone High School in 2008, where he was also a standout basketball athlete. After graduating high school, he continued his career on the hardwood court at Wheeling Jesuit University in West Virginia and broke records until graduating in 2012. He died in 2017 when he was 27 years-old.

Any proceeds that are made from a 50/50 raffle, a half-court shot during halftime and also concession stands at the game will go towards Catich’s scholarship fund.

For folks who would like to still donate to the fund but don’t plan on attending still can by mailing it to the following address, Tyrone Basketball Boosters, Athletic Office, 701 Clay Avenue, Tyrone PA, 16686. “Steve Catich Memorial Fund” should be written in the memo.