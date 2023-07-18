JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – BC3 Brockway is part of the Butler Community College and it offers students the chance to earn a associate degree in a multitude of careers.

On Tuesday, July 18 BC3 Brockway celebrated 10 years of helping students achieve a higher education. They offer 12 programs and any credits that a student earns can be transferred to any Pa. state institution.

Ten years ago BC3 Brockway started in one room at Jeff Tech and now it’s grown into what it is today. They now serve Jefferson, Clarion, Clearfield and Elk Counties.

“When we started, we were a little bit smaller, just opening, but we have continued to grow,” Jill Rend, The Director of BC3 Brockway said. “Our nursing program will have probably over 90 nursing students here in the fall. So we are contributing to the community with degrees for jobs that are needed here”

They offer associate degree programs in business management, health care science, nursing (RN, A.A.S.) and office administration. You can learn more about those programs on the BC3 Brockway associates degree website.

They also offer transfer programs in which students can earn credits that can then be transferred to another college or university. The credits offered here can be for business administration, early childhood education, general studies, psychology and social work. You can also learn more about them on the BC3 Brockway website.

BC3 Brockway says they are thanking the local community for their support and also looking forward to what the future holds.