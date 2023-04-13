ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — There are just a couple of weeks left until summer vacation for school, but students are still focused on stopping bullying.

High school and college students from Blair and Cambria Counties went to today’s United We Can spring luncheon at The Casino At Lakemont Park to do just that with featured guest speaker Typhany Russo. Russo is an Altoona teacher, singer, author and creator of the non-profit Bookworms Against Bullies.

Russo spoke about her first-hand experience with bullying throughout school, college and after and how it made her stronger.

“We, the victims, just have to learn how to let our haters be our motivators,” Russo said. She talked about how kids struggling with being bullied can turn negatives into positives.

Russo told students to “Be brave, be bold and be you.”

“The bullies probably thought they were destroying me, but they actually gave me the strength to rise above the waters in which they were trying to drown me,” Russo said. “Thanks to my bullies, I learned the power of perseverance and strength. They allowed me to grow into an independent and successful person.”

Russo said she never would’ve had the courage to solo travel around or start Bookworms Against Bullies, which helps students have a safe place to read their favorite books and share their stories and struggles together.

After her story, Russo asked one student from each school to come up and share the key points they took away from the luncheon.

“Through every step in your life, you’re going to have people against you and want to see you fail,” Alex, a student from Central High School in Martinsburg said. “You have to be proud of yourself.”

Russo brought some signed copies of her book “#87 Sent from Heaven,” her kids book about Penguins player Sidney Crosby in memory and honor of her dad. The books were then raffled out.