ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – St. Marys residents had an unexpected guest turn up this weekend.

A black bear was seen roaming around the area and officials say that seeing them this time is more common as it’s mating season and bears are on the move. However, officials also say that you should remain away from the bears at all times.

“They are wild animals, with any wild animal, you don’t want to provoke it, you don’t want anger or aggravated in any way,” Saint Marys City Manager Joe Fleming said.

Game commission officials say keeping things cleaned up and not feeding wildlife can help keep the bears away.

“Having compost piles, bird feeders, or in the worst case, intentionally feeding bears,” Law Enforcement Supervisor for North Central Region of Pennsylvania Game Commission Kritoffer Krebs said. “Those are things that cause them to become habituated and too comfortable around people.”

Watch the full video of the bear here:

And if you do encounter a bear, make it known that you are there

“And you do that by yelling at the bear, clapping your hands, waving your arms, making yourself look bigger so that you don’t surprise the bear and that that the bear knows that you’re around,” Krebs said.

Although officials say that Elk County is used to the sightings, if a bear becomes a problem you can contact the game commission or the Elk County non-emergency line

“And if it becomes one of those things where it’s a nuisance and causing problems, that’s where we have our great game commission and game wardens for,” Fleming said.

Game Commission officers don’t typically respond if homeowners can alleviate the problem themself. If a bear is being aggressive or destroying land and property then they will assist.

“If a bear is causing damage, and especially if it’s the kind of damage that that the homeowner can’t alleviate themselves, then they should report that and will assist them with that,” Krebs said.