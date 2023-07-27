(WTAJ) — We’re seeing high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s across Central PA on Thursday and Friday, according to Your Weather Authority, combined with high humidity for feels-like temperatures in the 100s in some spots.

The National Weather Service is issuing heat advisories for Blair, Bedford, Huntingdon, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton and Mifflin Counties until 8 p.m. on Friday.

With the hot and humid end to the week, WTAJ asked Dr. Rameen Shafiei from UPMC Western Maryland for tips to stay safe outside.

Dr. Shafiei said heat exhaustion is more common than many people think, even in younger people.

“It’s actually one of those diagnoses that initially kind of tricks you,” Dr. Shafiei said. “You’re taking care of usually the older patients first. They come in a little out of their wits, they’re not quite right. And it takes you a while to realize it’s actually heat exhaustion.”

When the temperatures get hotter and reach the 90s, Dr. Shafiei said they start to see people who work outside and even kids come in for the same diagnosis.

He said after the typical warning signs, like excessive thirst, lightheadedness, tunnel vision and dizziness, it can start to become more serious quickly.

“You can start to actually pass out if you get significantly dehydrated,” he said. “Patients can become delirious. They can become completely outside of their normal, and that’s a big red flag to get them indoors and to call 911.”

Dr. Shafiei said, when in doubt, go to the ER.

“If you have someone who’s been out in the heat, if they’re not feeling well, you’re better to error on the side of caution and get them seen by a professional,” Dr. Shafiei said. “A lot of times they could be beyond that threshold where a simple cup of water and some air conditioner is going to fix it. They might need IV fluids, or they might need medical treatments.”

And he said you never know when heat exhaustion will turn into heat stroke.

“That’s when you’re no longer alert and you start to see your vital organs shutting down,” Dr. Shafiei said. “You won’t be able to tell when that transition happens.”

To avoid getting to that point, he said to limit time outside as much as possible, drink plenty of water, stay in the shade and postpone any unnecessary outdoor activities.

If you need to be outside for work or any other reason, Dr. Shafiei said taking more breaks is key.

“You may be used to taking a one-hour break every four hours,” he said. “But on a day like Thursday, you’re going to have to take a 15-minute break every hour probably.”

He said managers play a big role in keeping and eye on their team during the hot summer days.

“Be very aware of your crew,” Dr. Shafiei said. “Look for those signs that they’re starting to struggle, because when you become disoriented, it’s very easy to not only fall to dehydration, but also hurt yourself. If you’re on scaffolding or on a roof working, and you lose your balance, you could end up with some severe injuries.”

Dr. Shafiei said to also keep surfaces in mind that could be hot, like asphalt or playground equipment.

“They’re treating patients in Arizona who’ve fallen on the ground and are suffering burns,” he said. “Playground equipment tends to be a dark color and made out of plastic and rubber, and that just retains heat. And if you’re going to take your kids anywhere, make sure you test the surfaces first. Hold your hand to it for a good five or 10 seconds. If it’s too hot for you to hold on to, it’s time to put those kids back in the car and take them home.”

Dr. Shafiei added pets have the same risk of heat exhaustion and stroke as people, so it’s important to keep them out of the heat as well.

“If these animals are out in direct sunlight all day long, they’re going to very quickly become dehydrated and malnourished,” he said. “It’s best to find them an indoor area, whether it’s inside your garage or bringing them into the air conditioning if possible and making sure you’re giving them adequate water supplies, setting out multiple bowls. And their paws, just like ours, can be burned. On days like Thursday, keep them in the grass.”