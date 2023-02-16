BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) in Bedford will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new “Shine a light” exhibition.

Organizers said the exhibit shines a light on the subject of abuse, healing and resiliency of victims. The art on display was created by real victims that have overcome trauma from abuse.

“Art can be a mechanism of healing. Sometimes, what you can’t put into words you can put down on paper in different colors or lines or shapes or you can sculpt something. It’s the unspoken,” Your Safe Haven Executive Director Susan Hawthorne said.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Feb. 17 starts at 1:30 p.m. There will also be a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with light refreshments provided.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Those looking to attend the exhibit are asked to register on SAMA’s website.