BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Several Bedford and Blair County fire departments are responding to a fire in Osterburg.

The fire is on Heritage Road. According to the Bedford County Department of Emergency Services, they received the call at 8:04 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Imler Area Volunteer Fire Company was first to respond to the scene and several other Bedford departments have been sent to assist.

Along with Bedford County services, several Blair County departments were also called to the scene to assist.

These included Southern Cove, Claysburg and Blue Knob. Emergency services also stated that an ambulance was called to the scene in case of any injuries.

Details are limited at this time.