BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)—Sounds of banjos, fiddles, and mandolins will be loud and prevalent at the second annual Bedford Bluegrass Bash.

This festival is at the Bedford Fairgrounds and will feature 15 hours of bluegrass music. Bluegrass music is a tradition-based modern style of string band music. It was developed in the 1940s by Bill Monroe.

The festival will feature local bands and performers, and out-of-state performers. The lineup includes David Adkins, The Special Consensus, Stoney Creek Bluegrass Band, Black Diamond, Echo Valley, Hickory Bottom, Centerfire and Sounds of Grass.

Co-owner of Soaring Eagle Production, Don Fair, said people could camp outside the fairgrounds for an additional cost. However, he encourages those who never heard the genre to try it out.

“If you want to try something new and watch people play their instruments, it is amazing once you see these guys and gals playing cause it’s like you’ve never seen an instrument played before,” Fair said.

The lawn opens at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20. Fair recommends a popup tent, lawn chair and blankets for additional seating. This year will also include a raffle of a GOLD TONE Bluegrass Banjo BG-150F w/bag.

Tickets are $20 for a day and $30 for the weekend. Kids under 12 are in for free. You can purchase tickets here.