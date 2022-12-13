BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man got himself into hot water after allegedly breaking into multiple houses in Bedford and leaving behind an item from the previous house, according to charges filed.

Jorge Rivera, 35 (Bedford County Prison)

State police said they were called to multiple burglaries in the Bedford area that ultimately led to the arrest of Jorge Rivera, 35, of Johnstown, after finally being found sitting in his underwear in a man’s truck inside of their garage.

Troopers were first called around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 for a report of a disturbance on the 100 block of Lenore Street.

Upon arrival, the homeowner reportedly told police that a man, later identified as Rivera, showed up and she let him in to use her phone. Rivera then allegedly left with the woman’s cordless phone and a black Michael Kors jacket.

Within minutes, troopers were alerted by dispatch that the man, Rivera, was at a home on the 700 block of Cumberland Road, the criminal complaint reads.

After arriving at the home, the homeowner told police that Rivera was at his door, knocking and claiming that people were after him. Rivera left when the man called 911. Troopers noted that a black Michael Kors jacket was sitting on the man’s porch. He claimed Rivera took the jacket off and left it before leaving.

Troopers again heard from dispatch that Rivera was next door at a third home, also on Cumberland Road. The homeowner alerted state police that Rivera was in his truck in the garage and was taken into custody. Police noted they found Rivera’s pants and wallet in the man’s living room.

The homeowner told police he was outside when Rivera approached and said that people were after him. The man went inside to call 911 and Rivera allegedly followed him. According to the man’s account, he went to his bedroom to get his handgun and came back to find Rivera stripped down to his boxers, wrapped in a blanket. He then grabbed the man’s truck keys and ran out of the house.

Rivera is now facing multiple charges of burglary and theft as well as lesser related charges. he was placed in Bedford County Prison unable to post $150,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Dec. 21.