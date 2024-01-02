BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several area businesses are stepping up to help the Bedford County Humane Society after 95 dogs were rescued from a home on Sunday.

Three businesses announced that they’ll be donating a portion of their sales over the next couple of days to help with any of the costs surrounding the upkeep of the rescued animals.

Golden Eagle Inn, Bedford Tavern and Fairways Bar and Grill announced they’ll be doing a three-day fundraiser for the shelter. Each one said that they’ll be donating 10% of all their proceeds from January 2 – 4 will go towards the shelter.

The dogs were found by Pennsylvania State Police in deplorable conditions in a home along Old Route 220. They had been confined to crates, stacked three high, and the entire home along with the dogs was covered in feces.

The Bedford County Humane Society took a majority of the dogs and is now in desperate need of help. On New Year’s Day over 100 people volunteered at the shelter to help in any way they could.

Local veterinarians also arrived at the shelter to provide medical care while some dogs were taken to local veterinary hospitals. Area groomers have also been taking dogs to help with bathing.

Many community members have already stepped up and brought supplies such as blankets, towels and dog food to the humane society. Yet, shelter is still in desperate need of supplies and funds.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

All of the dogs will need some type of medical care, and the shelter is anticipating high costs for the medical bills.

Monetary donations can be given on their website. Supplies can be donated to the Bedford County Humane Society at their facility at 182 Bohn Road in Bedford.

The humane society has also listed multiple items on their Chewy wishlist they need.