BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bedford Candies and Rita’s of Bedford celebrated their new location with a grand opening on Monday.

The store, located at 153 W Pitt Street, now has a parking lot for customers and a drive-thru for Rita’s. The owner, Tammy Wiley, was excited to open her doors to customers at the new store.

“Even when the contractors were doing their thing, we told them that we had to be open in time for the fall foliage and thankfully we were able to get our inspections done so we could open,” Wiley said.

This location marks the third Bedford Candies store with one in Altoona, and their headquarters in Osterburg.

“It was great to have a parking spot. It’s a bigger store and it is just beautiful,” Pamela Black, a customer at the new location said.

Wiley said that she is using the first week of opening to test out a few new things in the store and stock up on what’s needed.