PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Commission for Women honored female veterans in celebration of Women’s History Month. Those who were honored included a Centre and Bedford County veteran.

The Commission recognized 22 women from across the Commonwealth representing every branch of the armed services for their brave service and selfless contributions to Pennsylvania and the nation.

“Pennsylvania’s veterans deserve our greatest thanks and respect for their service,” Governor Josh Shapiro said. “Today, we celebrate the leadership and accomplishments of women across Pennsylvania who served our Commonwealth and our nation with distinction. I’m proud to celebrate Pennsylvania’s female veterans – and I vow that as Governor, I will always have our veterans’ backs.”

Governor Josh Shapiro honors female veterans in celebration of Women’s History Month, in Harrisburg, PA on March 29, 2023

Governor Josh Shapiro and First Lady Lori Shapiro honor female veterans in celebration of Women's History Month, in Harrisburg, PA on March 29, 2023.

The women who were honored today include:

Bedford County: Sarah Garcia enlisted as a Combat Medic and attained their training as a National Emergency Medical Technician in 1991. She was deployed to two combat tours in Iraq. She retired from active service with the rank of Sergeant First Class in 2014.

Centre County: Pamela Robb joined the United States Army in 1976 and served for six years. Her service medals include the Good Conduct Medal and the Army Occupational Medal. As a civilian, she received the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Medal which instills her military values of honor, truth, and service.

Allegheny County: Alysa Ambrose began her career in the United State Navy after graduating from Carnegie Mellon University. She was one of the first groups of women to be able to serve on combatants and retired with the rank of Captain after serving for 25 years.

York County: Krista Callear enlisted in the United States Army in 1984. She is decorated to include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal (4), Army Commendation Medal (2), Army Achievement Medal (5), and the Good Conduct Medal. She retired from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in 2013.

Allegheny County: Shanelle Chambers joined the United States Air Force in October 2008. She currently works at the Department of Veterans Affairs as a Readjustment Counselor providing counseling services, outreach, referral, and followup care coordination to veterans.

York County: Sarah Cook served her country in the United States Marine Corps from 2004 to 2008. She was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, International Security Assistance Forces Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, and Sea Service Ribbon.

Allegheny County: Nicole David enlisted in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard as a Security Forces Specialist in 1996. Her final assignment was at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, where she served as the Director, Strategic Initiatives Group for National Guard Bureau Space Operations. She retired from the United States Air Force after 26 years of service.

Dauphin County: Francia Done-Henry served in the United States Army Reserves for over 13 years completing two combat tours, one in Operation Joint Guardian in Kosovo and a second in Operations Enduring/Iraqi Freedom in Kuwait and Iraq. In civilian life, she was Deputy Chief of Police-Patrol Commander Lieutenant for 15 years.

Chester County: Jennifer Grubb began her career in the United States Army in 2000. She was deployed in 2003 where she served in Afghanistan at the height of the post-9/11 military action. She was a combat lifesaver and worked security details in a place where saving lives was often impossible, and no one could afford to feel secure.

Adams County: Diana Henry joined the United States Marine Corps in 1984. She is a member of the American Legion and was recognized in Fall of 2015 as the Veteran of the Quarter for her Post.

Montgomery County: Mary Irvin served in the United States Army as a Military Intelligence Analyst and Paratrooper. She was honorably discharged after five years of service and reached the rank of Specialist. She has eleven ribbons and awards that include two Army Achievement Medals and a National Defense Service Medal.

York County: Joslin Kearse entered the United States Army with Primary Military Occupation Specialty (MOS) 27J Hawk Field Mission Maintenance Pulse Acquisition Radar Repairer. She completed Advanced Individual Training and was stationed at Ft McClelland in Alabama then Vilsec, Germany in 1994. She currently serves as the Manager of Diversity for the York County JCC.

York County: Dr. Karen Kennedy spent four years of active duty in the United States Air Force as a child psychiatrist. She was awarded The Meritorious Service Medal for her performance. She currently provides care at the WellSpan York Child/Adolescent Day Hospital.

Clinton County: Kathleen LaBahn enlisted in the United State Air Force in 2001 and has proudly served her country over 21 years. Her tours of duty span the Pacific, European, and Asian theaters including combat operations in Iraq supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom. She is currently the 911th Airlift Wing’s Mission Support Group commander.

Allegheny County: Rose McDermott is a 2nd generation female veteran from Pennsylvania. During her time serving as a nurse with the 171st Pennsylvania Air National Guard, she was activated in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Her military career spanned 24 years, beginning in 1980 with Air Force basic military training.

Washington County: Dr. Susan Morris-Rutledge served in the United States Army Reserve from 1992-1998; she re-enlisted again and served from 2001-2006. She was awarded the Army Commendation Medal (ARCOM) for working outside her duty Military Occupational Specialty.

Washington County: Dr. Sally Mounts started her military career as a Second Lieutenant Platoon officer and was responsible for the basic training of female officers. Over the course of her 25-year-long military career, she was awarded five Meritorious Service Medals and was also awarded a Joint Service Commendation Medal, and an Army Achievement Medal.

Bucks County: Jennifer Schlotter entered the United States Army Reserve as an Engineer Officer. She was an Army Reserve officer for over eight years, mobilizing and deploying for Operation Iraqi Freedom and achieved the rank of Captain. With 25 years of experience at Boeing, she has recently transitioned to the Boeing Space and Launch Division.

Lehigh County: Roslyn Schroeder joined the United States Marine Corps in 1977. She received the Certificate of Commendation for supporting Operation Desert Storm. She was named Marine of the Year in 1981 by the Bethlehem Detachment of the Marine Corps League.

Westmoreland County: Aryanna Wagner enlisted with the United States Army in 2001 and served with the XVIII Airborne Corp on the frontlines during Operation Iraqi Freedom. She currently serves as the executive director of the nonprofit organization, RISE Veterans.

Allegheny County: Louise Walker joined the United States Navy in 1986 and served for ten years as part of a firehouse crew and later as a Radioman. She won the Squad Leader award with the Veterans Leadership Program in 2020.

Allegheny County: Peachie Wimbush-Polk joined the United State Air Force in 1983 and served her country for eight years.As a civilian, she works with the No Hero Left Behind organization, which seeks to end homelessness and reduce suicides among veterans by providing housing and other resources.

“On behalf of the Pennsylvania Commission for Women, we are honored to recognize outstanding female veterans during Women’s History Month,” Commission Executive Director Moriah Hathaway said. “Women who serve often go unnoticed and deserve our endless gratitude. We are excited to share the accomplishments of 22 women who have dedicated their time and talents to protect Pennsylvania and our nation.”