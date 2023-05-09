BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Visit Pennsylvania recently named Bedford as the number one small town for walking and shopping in the state.

The article published on May 3, highlighted 30 small towns across the state who charming small town Main streets. Bedford is listed under the section “Quaint Towns in Central Pennsylvania.”

The article talks about the friendly taverns and its historic landmarks. Downtown Bedford Director Lindsay Salas said a key factor to Bedford’s success is the variety of businesses within their downtown area.

“Everyone just sees the beautiful and friendly atmosphere, and then with all the shops and the unique boutiques,” Salas said. “It just brings everything, anything you could ever want is in our town.”

Most of the town’s tourism numbers spark come summer months. They see hotel reservations soar and the trails getting used.

Bedford County Visitors Bureau Executive Director Dennis Tice said a push they’re doing is branding themselves as “Small Town America.” That phrasing comes out of the town’s charm and friendliness.

Tice noted how people could easily get around the streets, and it’s safe. Additionally, they have a smaller population, but it’s not overcrowded.

“I can’t think of a better term to describe our community than Small Town America,” Tice said. “It’s vibrant, but it’s not overpopulated. There are a number of people here, but it’s not too much. It’s just easy to get around, friendly people.”

The town’s goal is to continue to build up its downtown area and beautify the streets. The Bedford Farmers Market plans to reopen Wednesday, May 17 beginning at 9 a.m. These will occur every Wednesday until September 27.