BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Bedford County Elementary and Junior High students tested their environmental knowledge Tuesday at this year’s Envirothon.

Envirothon is an annual event put on by the Bedford County Conservation District at Shawnee State Park. Students in grades 5-8 participate in team competitions.

Teams then rotate through four testing stations and an activity station. These stations are based on topics that the students have learned throughout the year including aquatics, forestry, soils and land use, wildlife and current environmental issues.

The stations were led by field experts from the PA Fish and Boat Commission, PA Game Commission, PA DCNR Bureau of Forestry and State Parks, and the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Services.

Some of them brought items and initiated demonstrations for the kids.

The current issue they discussed was the effects of pollinators. Bedford County Conservation District Manager Jennifer Kovacs said the kids enjoy running around, and it improves their awareness of the environment.

“I think with the students studying environmental. It just makes them more aware,” Kovacs said. “Better and responsible citizens to taking better care of the environment and watershed.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The teams with the highest points received either trophies or certificates. Once they reach high school, they can attend the senior event where they can eventually earn national scholarships.