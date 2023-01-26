BEDFORD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Bedford County Chamber of Commerce is looking for nominations for three different awards that will be handed out in the spring.

Nominations will be for the 2023 Business Hall of Fame and Rising Star Awards. The awards will be presented during the Hall of Fame Luncheon Friday, March 3rd at the Omni Bedford Springs Resort.

In total there are three awards that you can nominate a business or person for. They include the Hall of Fame Award, The Rising Star Award, and Citizen of the Year. The deadline to nominate is Friday, Feb. 3.

The Hall of Fame Award recognizes businesses and organizations for excellence and impact on commerce over a period of at least 25 years.

The Rising Star Award recognizes young professionals making an impact in their industry and/or their community. Nominees must be under the age of 40 and must be in their industry and/or position for at least 2 years as of January 1, 2023.

Nominations are also be accepted on behalf of the Rotary Clubs of Bedford and the Bedford Elks Lodge for 2023 Citizen of the Year. This award goes to a resident of Bedford County who exhibits the qualities of the Rotary motto, Service Above Self, and the Elks motto, Elks Care, Elks Share.

For more information about these awards or to submit a nomination you can check out the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce website.