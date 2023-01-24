BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An uptick in catalytic converter thefts around Bedford County has reportedly come to an end with charges for two men police said were responsible.

Kaleb Crawley, 29 (Bedford County Prison)

Court documents show that 29-year-old Kaleb Crawley, of Bedford, and 33-year-old Dustin Kinser, of New Enterprise, were charged with multiple theft charges after more than 20 catalytic converters were stolen from various vehicles between October and December 2022.

According to multiple criminal complaints, the duo was pulled over for an unnamed vehicle code violation while on their way to sell a freshly cut converter to someone in Maryland. Troopers noted they found the converter in their vehicle after executing a search warrant.

Investigators stated that during separate interviews with the men, Crawley allegedly admitted to stealing 22 catalytic converters and roughly $4,700 worth of tools from a building on Woodbury Pike in Woodbury township.

Kinser allegedly confessed to being involved in 11 of those thefts, the complaint shows.

Crawley was charged in six different cases with a total bail set at $320,000.

Kinser has yet to be arraigned, according to court documents.