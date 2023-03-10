BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Bedford County Chamber of Commerce hosted its second annual Hall of Fame luncheon Friday, March 10.

This lunch recognizes longtime business members and highlights young professionals who excel in entrepreneurship and community service. It also announces the 2023 Citizen of the Year.

The afternoon started with a sit-down lunch served by the Omni Bedford Springs Staff. It was followed by the Chamber handing out the awards to all the recipients.

This year the Chamber introduced five businesses in their Hall of Fame class, their largest to date. These businesses were a diverse group featuring many firsts including non-profit, independent healthcare practices, and financial institutions.

Altoona First Savings Bank

B.C Stone

Cessna Communications

Pennwood Ophthalmic Associates

Your Safe Haven

One award presented was the Citizen of the Year award. This honor is given to an individual who shows professional and community service endeavors. This year’s recipient was Katie Fink.

Fink is the executive director of the United Way of Bedford County. She launched programs like Dolly Parton Imagination Library and Shop with A Cop.

On top of her day job, she volunteers at multiple organizations across the county. She said she was flabbergasted that she received the award. She was taught community service early on and passed that trait down to her children.

“I always felt that you need to give back to the community. When I was a kid, my mom and dad included us in everything they did,” Fink said. “So I just thought everyone did that, and that’s how I and my husband raised our girls. You can’t make your community better unless you don’t step in and help, and everybody deserves a chance.”

Fink was also the first person to add minutes to the Million Minute initiative. That is an annual challenge for the county to reach a million volunteer minutes. She incorporated 35,000 minutes into the 2023 campaign.

“We all stay in our silos as we did in covid. We’ll never get anything accomplished,” Fink said. “It helps the community to grow, it helps me to grow. It brings me such joy in the world. So, why wouldn’t you step up even more.”

Another award presented was the Service Above Self Scholarship. These are $500 scholarships by Bedford Sunrise Rotary Club to seniors making a difference in the community.

This year’s honorees were seniors Denae Mobus and Jayven Ritchey. Mobus volunteers at the Bedford County Humane Society, food drives, and the Veterans in Need Project. Ritchey coordinates a youth football camp and is a junior firefighter and EMS responder.

“My community was struggling,” Ritchey said. “I saw a need for people, and I needed to take the extra step, and I realized, why not me? I’m going to go help my community and serve.”

Ritchey said receiving the award felt like a sense of pride. That pride represents not only himself but also his school.

Lastly, the Chamber recognizes the young entrepreneurs that are already improving the business community. That is through the Rising Stars Award. This year’s recipients were Haley Feaster and Greg Hauck.

Hauck is the controller for Bedford Reinforced Plastics and Reinforced Logistics. He additionally serves on the Board of Directors for United Way of Bedford County.

Feaster is the founder and owner of Lifestyle Next Door, Cibo Divino Imports, and Wild Brewing Company. She’s fortunate to be surrounded by a team of supportive and encouraging members who help her grow.

“I’m so fortunate to give back to a place that I love so much, and I’m fortunate to call home. I want to continue to be able to do and be surrounded by the integrity of the people I really admire.”