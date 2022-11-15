BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – It’s never too early to start thinking about what you want to be when you grow up and one Bedford County seven-year-old is already an entrepreneur.

The Bedford County Chamber of Commerce welcomed some new members at their quarterly membership meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and one of those members is Tukka Saari.

Tukka is the owner of Tie-Dye by Tukka and he became the newest member of the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce as part of their young entrepreneur initiative. He received a plaque and a free membership to the chamber until he turns 21.

“My favorite thing about running a business is so I can get more money, get the Lamborghini and help other people,” Tuukka Saari, Owner of Tie-Dye by Tuukka said.

“By getting the plaque, it makes me happy and hoping that other people across the world get a plaque,” Tuukka said.

Tuukka has made and sold more than 1,000 tie-dye shirts since he retrieved a kit on his birthday. He’s also launched his website and plans to grow the business even more as grows up.

“I want to help people by donating to charities and help other things and other people that need help in different states. I’m thinking of making an empire and getting more employees.”

“While we very much want to connect students with the existing companies, we also tell students if the job that you want is not here can you make it yourself?,” Kellie Goodman Shaffer, President and CEO of the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce said. “And this is a way for us to support students who want to create their own jobs, their own companies, maybe hire other people in the future.”

Tuukka said he hopes to continue giving back to local charities as well as to keep saving for his dream car.

“We look forward to the next nine years of supporting his business and watching it grow,” Shaffer said.