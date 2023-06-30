BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Courthouse announced Friday they have enhanced their security.

In the release, the courthouse has recently undergone changes to enhance security measures, for workers and citizens who visit the courthouse.

Most notably, there is a new security entrance to the courthouse, which will open on Monday, July 3. At the entrance, county security personnel will conduct screenings on individuals and their belongings using a magnetometer, x-ray scanner and metal detection wand.

“From obtaining a hunting license to conducting a high-profile criminal trial, the courthouse is the center of government and the justice system for Bedford County,” stated President Judge Travis Livengood. “It is our responsibility to protect these institutions and ensure they operate properly by providing a secure environment for the citizens and employees who participate in them.”

The security entrance will serve as the only public entrance and exit to the courthouse and is located at the rear of the building on the second floor, directly across from the upper level of the parking garage.

“Security screening with a single-point entrance and exit has proven to be the best method to ensure courthouse safety,” stated Alex Delia, Director of Emergency Management.

In addition to the security entrance, they’ve updated their security camera system, installed duress alarms and public emergency announcement systems, secured several office areas and improved security in inmate holding areas. A perimeter fence has also been added to the courtyard.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Through commitment and collaborative efforts, we made remarkable strides in a relatively short

amount of time,” said Bedford County Commissioner Alan Frederick. “Courthouse security for the public and employees is a priority, and it is an ongoing process of improvement.”