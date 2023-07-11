BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ)– It may take a little longer than usual to enter the Bedford County Courthouse since the unveiling of their new security entrance.

Director of the Bedford County Emergency Service Alex Delia says that officials from every department housed at the building have taken notice of the rise in violence nationwide.

“It’s unfortunate the world we are in right now, highlighting all of the violence going on and how it escalates,” Delia said. “But it’s a necessary step that we have to do to protect our residents and our staff.”

Anyone wishing to enter the courthouse will now have to do so at the back side of the building, at the top of the parking area.

“We have a new walkthrough metal detector, a magnetometer as it may be referred to,” Delia said. “As well as an x-ray conveyor belt, kind of like the TSA at the airport. If you have belongings, etc. that need to get somewhere, you go through, they scan it and we can take a look at it and make sure everything in there is safe and secure and pass you on through.”

Outside of the new entrance, there is a window where visitors can check in their firearms if appropriate. Delia says that they ask everyone who visits to be patient as it takes a minute to process everyone through.