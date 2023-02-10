BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bedford County District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts has resigned from her position just weeks after a judge dismissed charges in her third mistrial.

Potts was accused by Bedford County President Judge Travis Livengood of “reckless conduct” in January after her third mistrial in less than one year.

Livengood went on to say that Potts negatively commented on a defendant’s constitutional right to silence during a jury trial in December 2022. The judge further explained in his opinion two other cases ended in mistrials within the past nine months due to misconduct by the DA.

“The present case is the third mistrial granted due to prosecutorial misconduct by the District Attorney’s Office in a span of fewer than nine months, and is the second case dismissed on double jeopardy grounds,” Livengood said.

Livengood also granted a motion for double jeopardy in the case of a man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl in August 2022, according to the Bedford Gazette.

In January, Potts announced that she would not seek re-election this year, citing she wanted to get back to putting her family first after several years of making her job a priority.

You can read Potts’ official statement below.