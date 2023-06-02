HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Facebook conversations led police to charge a couple for a deadly overdose of a Huntingdon County man.

Tyler Fix, 33, and Victoria Corle, 37 both of Bedford are behind bars facing felony drug delivery resulting in death charges for allegedly providing 31-year-old Dalton Price drugs that lead to his death.

On Jan. 14, Pennsylvania State Police were contacted by a relative of Price, reporting that he found the victim dead in his bedroom at a home along Croghan Pike. Police arrived and investigated the scene and confirmed the victim’s death, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

The following day a search and autopsy were completed, showing that Price had a clear plastic zip-lock baggie and a folded-up piece of paper in the back of one of his pockets, according to the criminal complaint. Troopers said both items contained a white residue on them. Police took these items as evidence.

Autopsy results showed Price had died from a drug overdose due to fentanyl and it showed he had fentanyl, norfentantyl and xylazine in his system.

Xylazine is a large animal tranquilizer narcotic that has been a part of a growing usage trend.

On Jan. 17, police began searching to see where Price got the drugs, receiving a search warrant for his Facebook account. According to court documents, police found conversations between Price and Fix, with the most recent drug-related conversation being on Jan. 13.

The messages show Price getting “2 20’s” from Fix and the two set up a time to meet, according to the police report.

There are two additional conversations that showcased drug-related conversations between Corle, who police said is in a relationship with Fix, according to court documents.

Police continued to investigate by gathering warrants for both Fix and Corle’s Facebook accounts and also having the white substance items sent for analysis. Police noted in the complaint they found multiple drug-related conversations that Fix and Corcle were engaging in, including the ones with Price.

Substance analysis also came back showing the zip-lock bag found in Price’s pocket contained Fentanyl, police noted in the complaint.

On May 31, troopers met with Fix at Bedford County Jail to question him on the conversations between him and Price. Fix allegedly told police he and Corle had been selling narcotics in the Fulton County area out of Johnnies Hotel, according to the criminal complaint. Fix continued and said he didn’t know what kind of drugs he was selling as he would purchase “scramble” capsules from Baltimore, Maryland.

Fix also allegedly admitted to police to selling drugs to Price in the past, according to the criminal complaint.

The same day police attempted to speak with Corle, who was also in the Bedford County Jail. She told police she did have conversations with Price, but claimed she never met him in person and did not want to answer more questions.

The duo are both behind bars now in Huntingdon County Prison after failing to post $500,000 bail respectively. They are both charged with felony drug delivery resulting in death, manufacturing delivery or possession with the intent to sell and criminal use of a communications facility along with one other drug-related misdemeanor.

Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 14.