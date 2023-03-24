BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County father was sentenced to prison in the 2020 case where his baby nearly died from injuries after being shaken.

Jensun Claycomb, 23 (Bedford County Prison)

Jensun Claycomb, 23, was sentenced to 6 to 15 years in prison for charges related to the near death of his then six-month-old baby in September 2020, Attorney General Michelle Henry announced.

Claycomb was convicted at trial in February of aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children, and recklessly endangering another person, and was sentenced March 24 by Judge Travis Livengood.

“Physical abuse of an innocent baby is one of the most heinous acts we come across, because the abuse often has life-long consequences for the child,” said AG Henry. “Thanks to the hard work of the investigators and prosecutors in our office, this man will be held accountable for his actions. We will continue to prosecute child abusers and seek justice for the most vulnerable Pennsylvanians.”

In September 2020 first responders were called to Claycomb’s home and found a six-month-old without a pulse. The infant was able to be revived by emergency personnel and was rushed to the hospital.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The child had to spend five days in the Intensive Care Unit and then needed to undergo brain surgery. Medical records showed that the baby was shaken multiple times. CT scans demonstrated that the baby had been shaken multiple times prior to the September 2020 incident, Henry said.