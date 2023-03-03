BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The man arrested for killing a Bedford County man in April 2021 pleaded guilty Friday.

Tico Franklin pleaded guilty in Bedford County Court to third-degree murder on March 3, according to his attorney Dan Kiss.

The Bedford County District Attorney’s office was seeking the death penalty if Franklin was convicted.

Franklin killed 62-year-old Brian Hunter in Snake Spring Township in April 2021. He then stole a car and was taken into custody in Baltimore, Maryland six days later.

The docket shows sentencing is scheduled for May 26. Kiss said Franklin will receive an agreed-upon 30 to 60-year sentence.