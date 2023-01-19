BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than 100 people showed up to Bedford County’s inaugural Government – It’s Your Business Reception where local business owners informally met with elected officials from all levels of government.

“This is tremendous because we get to meet our representatives and be able to share our concerns facing many manufacturing aspects,” said Shane Weyert, CEO of Creative Composites Group. “Today, Congressman Joyce, visit us and you know, he asked us a lot of questions very beneficial to us because we’re heavily involved in the infrastructure. We deal with the Army Corps of Engineers, the Navy and a lot of utility agencies.”

Business owners were expressing their concerns for officials to take back to Washington.

“The out of control inflation, which is fueled by energy costs to be able to understand how they need better access and connectivity to expand broadband, not only through Bedford County, but throughout all of south central Pennsylvania,” said Congressman John Joyce.

The goal was to benefit the small businesses that are the heart and soul of the community.

“They are the ones that generate the jobs and the economic growth and activity in a community. It’s a county where you don’t have a lot of big cities or or communities where there are a lot of huge companies Certainly, you have you have health care systems and other big employers,” said Senator Bob Casey. “But a lot of the dynamism of in the growth in Bedford County will be driven by small businesses.”