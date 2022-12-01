BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Humane Society is staying open despite a rumor that the shelter is considering closing.

But, like many other Bedford businesses, they’re short on staff.

“We are looking for employees,” Board Member Joy Miller said. “We are no different than the hospitals and the restaurants in the area. We need help.”

And they need more volunteers as well.

“For the past seven years, I’ve been here every Christmas,” Board Member Chris Reese said. “And I’ll be here this Christmas again.”

The shelter is looking for a full-time manager and other employees to help their animals find a home, which can be a challenging task, especially when the shelter is running near full capacity with around 60 cats and 40 dogs.

But there’s also a ton of other ways to help, like walking some dogs or just playing with the cats.

“One of the things I typically do when I’m working here, I wash the dog dishes,” Miller said. “That doesn’t sound like much, but there can be 80 dishes. And we have laundry because all our dogs get blankets at night. And same way in the cat room, there’s a lot of dishes to be washed. That can take you 3 or 4 hours. So there are a number of ways you can help.”

Miller said the costs from the veterinarian for medications and check-ups pile up, especially since they have a no-kill policy.

“It’s like when you own your home. There’s always expenses. And you think, okay, I got my home built, I got the mortgage, but there’s still expenses.”

And if you can’t regularly volunteer, Miller and Reese said one of the best ways to help them out is to check out their year-round special events.

Next up is Christmas for the Animals on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. People there can donate, volunteer, and enjoy some furry company.