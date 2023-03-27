BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The League of Pretty Good Guys is seeking donations to help catapult the construction of their Veteran Honor Walk project.

The Veteran Walk would be the newest addition to Veterans Grove in Downtown Bedford on Juliana Street. It will feature the names of veterans who served or were killed in action during wars between 1775 and now.

The League of Pretty Good Guys member Dennis Tice said this idea started three to four years ago. Tice said the concept involves having names surrounding the dates of the wars.

“There are bricks in the center that show the dates,” Tice said. “The first brick will show 1775, and near that brick will be all our American Revolution veterans who died during the war and people’s ancestors who will be placed on here. It goes on to the War of 1812, the Mexican War, and the Civil War. All the way through today and even into the future.”

There could be over 3000 names placed on the walkway. That would also include the over 880 names of the Bedford County veterans that were killed in action historically.

While they have names to place already, they won’t begin construction until they reach a certain fundraising number. Tice said they need at least $90,000 to get the project going.

Tice said this project is funded through purchases of engravements. Those engravements could be the name of a family member or ancestors, or help towards the engravings of veterans killed in actions. Tice said the names could last for decades.

“We plan to begin construction of veterans walk once we reach a dollar threshold. Right now, we’re at about 35 or 40 thousand,” Tice said. “We need about $90,000 to begin construction. The whole project expands to $102,000 to $105,000.”

The walk goes in hand with the three war monuments within the Grove. The league believes once the project is completed, it’ll make the downtown area an interesting spot for visitors and locals.

Additionally, Tice said as they continue to get requests for engravings, they’ll add more names. It’s their goal to have construction begin by the fall.

“Here in small-town America, it is a place where people can come and be surprised at the level of honor,” Tice said. “So it’s become sort of area of interest for our visitors, and I think our local people will appreciate, we will not forget these people.”

Engraving costs $150 and the order must have ties to Bedford County. Orders can be placed on the Veterans Grove website.