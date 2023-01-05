BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Bedford County Chamber Foundation is making one final push to complete its Million Minutes initiative.

This initiative started on March 4th, 2022. The idea was to march forth into a goal of million minutes. It pledges back to volunteerism, kindness and giving back to the community.

Those who’ve done service in Bedford County are encouraged to input their minutes into the initiative’s website. Currently, the county stands with just under 650,000 minutes. That’s 62% of their goal.

Bedford County Chamber of Commerce President Kellie Goodman-Shaffer said people in the county are all about giving back. She believes this project is a nice way to connect people back together after some rough times during the pandemic.

“It’s a win-win for the people who do it and the people who benefit from it,” Goodman-Shaffer said. “After all our communities have gone through in the pandemic. All the discord that’s going on right now, it’s just nice to focus on something positive. There’s nothing more positive than people helping one another.”

Leah Pepple learned the value of giving back from her grandparents. She now volunteers with Reimagine Everett, Woman United, and Bedford County Regional Foundation and many others.

She believes she does close to 2,000 service minutes a month. Volunteering makes her feel energized and eager to continue because she’s surrounded by people who have that same enthusiasm.

“We have an awesome community where folks want to serve and give back to the community,” Pepple said. “It’s energizing to work with other people who want to make positive changes in the community and have an impact for others. For me, I leave those events and meetings and other things just charged and ready to do more.”

The Youth Leadership of Bedford County logged their minutes on Thursday, Jan. 5, and collectively, they’ve done over 20,000. This group is made up of sophomores in the county high schools who cultivate leadership through community service.

Chestnut Ridge Sophomore Ben Forshey logged 14,000 minutes. He’s mainly achieved this through his Eagle Scout project. He plans to tell his classmates to log in their minutes.

Both Goodman-Shaffer and Pepple commented it’s a good thing these students are learning the volunteering values. They added how they’re the future to keeping the spirit going within the county.

“It makes me feel good to know I can change different things in our community and help them be better than what they were,” Forshey said. “Instead of letting our community fall into disrepair.”

“Our county give millions of millions of time to one another throughout the year. So, the million minute goal, we know that’s not the true number of minutes people do to serve one another,” Goodman-Shaffer said. “Bedford County is a place where people help each other. A place where someone’s in need there are people who come to their assistance.”

Folks have until Thursday, March 2nd to log their minutes.