BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hopewell man is facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting the husband of an ex-girlfriend, breaking an orbital bone in the process.

Tyler Frede, 31 (Bedford County Prison)

Tyler Frede, 31, is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault – attempt to cause serious bodily injury or causing injury with extreme indifference and lesser charges after police were called to a home on Sherman Valley Road in Broad Top Township around 7:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17.

Frede’s ex told troopers that on Aug. 13, he was at the house with her and her husband, using the computer, according to the criminal complaint. Frede allegedly got off of the computer and was visibly angry and got into an argument with the man.

Things turned physical, claiming that Frede pushed him before starting to punch him in the face. Police noted in the complaint that he had two black eyes at the time.

The ex told police that she came into the room and was able to separate them before the husband went to the hospital. They claimed he had a concussion and a broken orbital bone in his face, the complaint reads.

According to the complaint, troopers tried to interview Frede but they said he refused to talk.

Frede was placed in Bedford County Prison with bail set at $100,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23.