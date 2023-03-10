BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Saxton man is facing felony charges after he was accused of raping a teenage girl and forcing her to perform sexual acts.

On Jan. 23, Saxton Borough police received a report from Bedford County Child Youth Services that involved the teenager who claimed she had a physical relationship with Aaron Burke, 42, in 2022. The teen told Child Youth Services she felt “dirty” and “needed a break from everything,” according to court documents.

When speaking with authorities, the girl said her relationship with Burke was consensual for a period of time but said it turned into sexual abuse. She claimed she would give Burke oral sex and on one occasion he forcibly raped her at a home he used to live at in Robertsdale. Burke allegedly told the teen if she told anyone they would both get in trouble.

According to the criminal complaint, the teen and Burke started messaging each other after Burke told her he got a DUI and was going to jail for 20 days and be on house arrest. During the conversation, Burke allegedly asked the girl to send him nude photos.

After Burke was released from jail in April 2022, the teen told authorities he would touch her inappropriately over and under her clothing while she was at his home. The girl claimed she told Burke to stop and that she “didn’t want to do this,” according to the criminal complaint.

The girl claimed Burke took her to a garage at the Robertsdale residence multiple times where he would make her perform oral sex on him. She described one incident at the garage where Bruke allegedly pushed her down and grabbed the back of her hair. She claimed she was scared because he was drunk and was stronger than her.

The teen told authorities the rape occurred after Burke again took her to the garage. This time, she claimed he put his hand over her mouth and took her inside the house. Once inside, Burke took the teen up a short set of stairs where he pushed her onto a bed and raped her, according to the criminal complaint.

Burke was arraigned on Friday, March 10 and placed in the Bedford County Prison where he’s being held on $500,000 bail. He’s charged with one count of felony rape, two felony counts of indecent sexual intercourse, one felony count of corruption of minors and three misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 22.