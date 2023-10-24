BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Alum Bank man is facing charges after police were called about the sexual assault of two children.

Brandon Lee Trout, 18 (Bedford County Prison)

Brandon Lee Trout, 18, was arrested and charged with indecent assault of a person under 13 and corruption of minors Tuesday morning, Oct. 24, court documents show.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a home in West Saint Claire Township just after midnight where Trout was accused of playing a “game” with two children that involved them being naked.

Just before 4 a.m., police said they spoke with Trout who allegedly admitted to teaching the children a “game” that involved them being naked. The complaint shows that he told police they played it multiple times in October and he would touch their private areas. When asked why, Trout allegedly stated he “had an urge” and acted on it.

Trout was arraigned just before 7 a.m. and placed in Bedford County Prison, unable to post his bail of 10 percent of $10,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.