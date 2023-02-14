BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Bedford County man is facing charges after his phone had images of child pornography on it, police report.

Trevor Weyandt, 19, of Osterburg, had multiple pictures and a video on his cell phone that showed a minor naked and performing sexual acts, state police in Bedford County said.

Troopers began their investigation into Weyandt after a 15-year-old girl reported that he showed her inappropriate videos from his phone when the two were in church, state police said in the charges filed.

Weyandt was then called to come into the PSP Bedford station and troopers took his phone to search it. State police said they then saw nude pictures and sexual videos on his phone.

Weyandt faces felony charges of child pornography, disseminating photos or films of children in sex acts, and photographing, videotaping, depicting on computer or filming sexual acts as well as misdemeanor charge of corruption of minors.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Weyandt currently is out of jail after he posted 10% of his $50,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.