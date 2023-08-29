BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man is accused of slashing a woman with a knife, leaving her bloody, after an argument about the woman’s noodles, police said.

Eric James Rutters, 43 (Bedford County Prison)

Eric James Rutters, 43, of Saxton, is facing charges after a woman called 911 on the morning of Aug. 23. According to the criminal complaint, police arrived at a home in Saxton to find her covered in blood from a large cut on her forearm she claimed was from Rutters attacking her.

According to the complaint, the woman told police that Rutters was dumping her noodles in the toilet and an argument ensued. She went on to tell police that he threatened to burn the house down with her inside before attacking her with a six to eight inch knife, cutting her arm.

Police said they noticed scratches on her neck and asked if the cut on her forearm was from blocking the knife. The woman told police it happened so fast that she was unsure. Rutters had fled the scene before police arrived, they noted in the complaint.

According to the complaint, police found blood in the bedroom and kitchen as well as the noodles still in the toilet.

Police noted that the woman had to get stitches in her forearm due to the knife.

Rutters is now facing a felony charge of aggravated assault – attempt to cause serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, and misdemeanor charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.

Rutter’s bail was set at $100,000 and he was placed in Bedford County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 6.