BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man was arrested after a woman told state police she was threatened by a sword and a shotgun.

Troy Heming, 24 (Bedford County Prison)

Troy Heming, 24, of Alum Bank was charged with assault after Pennsylvania State police were called to a home in West Saint Clair Township Thursday afternoon, Sept. 7.

Upon arrival, troopers said that Heming had already fled the scene. The woman in the home said that an argument happened between her and Heming leading to him waving around a sword, according to the criminal complaint. Police noted a bruise on the woman’s face where she said he smacked her phone from her hands and it hit her.

She alleged that Heming then grabbed a shotgun that was in the house and told the woman if she called the police he would shoot the cops that come. Shortly after, he left the house in his pickup truck, the complaint reads.

Heming was arraigned and placed in Bedford County Prison with bail set at $50,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20.