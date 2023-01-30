BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New Enterprise man is facing charges after a girl came forward and accused the man of sexually assaulting her, police report.

According to state police, the girl said it happened in a hay barn with 24-year-old Johnathan Rissler between 2018 and 2020, meaning the girl was 12 and under during the months.

The girl told her account to investigators, saying that Rissler would be feeding the horses in the hay barn and would signal for her to go over to him. The interactions between the two were “skin on skin” the criminal complaint reads.

The girl alleged that this would happen from about mid-2018 to new years 2020.

Police said in the complaint that they interviewed Rissler and he allegedly admitted to inappropriately touching the girl when he was around 19 years old, but didn’t remember details and denied any masturbation. He told police he felt bad for what happened.

Rissler now faces corruption of minor charges along with unlawful contact of a minor, indecent assault, and indecent exposure charges. He was released with unsecured bail of $150,000.