BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Everett man was placed behind bars after being accused of physically attacking a woman, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

Cody Kurtz, 33 (Bedford County Prison)

Cody Kurtz, 33, was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault and strangulation after a woman went to the PSP barracks Aug. 15.

The woman alleged that she and Kurtz were romantically involved and he assaulted her around 2 p.m. According to the criminal complaint, she told police that Kurtz repeatedly hit her, slammed her head into the ground, and hit her repeatedly in the mouth, causing her to bleed.

She further alleged that he was holding her by her neck and squeezing, the complaint shows. Troopers noted in the complaint that they viewed numerous bruises on the woman’s body.

Kurtz was contacted multiple times by troopers and they said he failed to arrive at the PSP station each time. Police said in the complaint that they managed to talk him into meeting at Sheetz in Claysburg.

According to the complaint, after arriving at Sheetz, Kurtz tried to flee while troopers attempted to take him into custody.

Kurtz is now facing a felony strangulation charge along with simple assault and harassment charges. He was placed in Bedford County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23.