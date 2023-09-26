BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man is behind bars after being accused of trying to steal an electric vehicle (EV) from the chargers at a Sheetz store while the owner was sitting inside.

Adrian Ren Gomez Campos, 21, of Manns Choice, is facing charges of attempted robbery and attempted theft after allegedly trying to steal the EV from the Sheetz on Business 220 in Bedford just before midnight Monday, Sept. 25.

Police were called to Sheetz where the owner of the vehicle claimed a shorter man, later identified as Campos, opened the rear driver-side door and told him he was taking the car and to get out, according to the criminal complaint.

The owner told police he tried to scare Campos off by telling him he was getting his gun before being challenged to a fight by Campos. After declining, Campos allegedly ran from the Sheetz.

Campos was found at Budget Host Inn at around 1:45 a.m. wearing the same clothes from the Sheetz parking lot. According to the complaint, he told police he opened the rear door and demanded the owner get out, but denied trying to steal the EV.

Campos was arraigned just before 4 a.m. Tuesday and placed in Bedford County Prison with bail set at $100,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4.