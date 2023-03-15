BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man is facing felony charges after he allegedly admitted to having child pornography on an iPod.

Donald Steele, 24, of Hopewell, was questioned by state police in October 2022 after they were tipped off that he watches child porn, according to court documents. Steele told troopers he regularly watched porn for sexual gratification and had watched child pornography four times in the past four months, according to the police report.

According to the criminal complaint, he said he subtly talked to people on a website about child porn and he had saved some videos and photos on an old iPod. Steele told troopers he remembered one video on the iPod involving two juvenile males performing sexual acts.

Troopers noted in court documents that Steele said he knew watching child pornography was wrong and he had been trying to stop and get help. He also agreed to give troopers the iPod to be searched.

In February, state police received a computer forensics report that included the contents of the iPod. Nine videos of multiple unknown juveniles estimated to be between the ages of 7 to 15 years of age performing sexual acts were found along with three photos of nude juveniles, according to the criminal complaint.

Steele was questioned again by troopers on Thursday, March 2. He claimed the videos and pictures were sent to him by a person he met on Skype. Steele also told state police he still watches child pornography anywhere from one to three times a day.

Steele was arraigned on Tuesday, March 14 and released on $25,000 unsecured bail. He’s charged with 12 felony counts of child pornography.