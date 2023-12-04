HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two and a half years after a crash, the Pennsylvania State Police charged a man they said drove drunk which led to a crash.

Raymond Ward, 60, of Saxton, is behind bars for allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content more than two times the legal limit.

Troopers said that on May 2, 2021, they responded to a two-vehicle accident around 6:15 p.m. along State Route 994 (Old Plank Road) just west of Little Valley Road. According to the criminal complaint, upon arrival troopers were notified by responding firefighters that they believed the driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee was intoxicated.

While speaking with Ward, troopers stated in the criminal complaint that he had bloodshot, watery eyes with dilated pupils. Troopers also said Ward was slurring his speech and an odor of alcohol was “emanating” from him.

Ward allegedly told police that he did not have anything to drink that day, however, changed it to have one or two drinks that day, according to the police report.

While investigating the crash, police learned that Ward was traveling west on Old Plank Road and crossed over into the eastbound lane. According to the criminal complaint, Ward’s Jeep struck another vehicle, injuring one. Troopers said the victim suffered a broken right arm, dislocated left shoulder and a right knee injury.

Ward was taken by PSP and agreed to a blood draw. On May 3, 2021, police received the report showing Ward’s blood alcohol content was .191%.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Ward is in the Huntingdon County Prison on $100,000 bail. He’s facing felony aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI along with a DUI misdemeanor, driving DUI with a high rite of BAC along with other simple driving charges.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13.