BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man was killed Monday after rolling his lawnmower over an embankment.

According to Bedford County Coroner Rusty Styer, 95-year-old John Quinn was mowing his lawn May 15 on the 2000 block of Fleegle Road in Napier Township when it rolled over an embankment.

Styer was called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. where he pronounced Quinn dead.

The cause of death was ruled accidental by the Styer.