HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a young child, Attorney General Michelle Henry announced.

Caleb, 39, of Bedford, was found guilty by a jury of indecent assault and corruption of minors and was sentenced to seven to 14 years in prison. The sexual assaults began when the child was just seven years old.

According to testimony, Schweikarth had a close relationship with the child and her family, affording him time to be alone and unsupervised with the girl for extended periods. It was said he committed the abuse during these times in the girl’s home.

“This defendant took advantage of a young child’s trust by subjecting the child to repeated sexual abuse over a period of years,” said Attorney General Henry. “Today’s sentencing ensures that the defendant will be held accountable for his many crimes. My office is committed to protecting Pennsylvania’s children, and we will do everything in our power to hold accountable those who sexually abuse and exploit them.”

Schweikarth will also be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life, Henry said.