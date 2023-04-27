BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa –Bedford County finished a successful first year for its “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing” video project.

These projects involved six schools doing video profiles on six manufacturers. Their videos answered the question of what makes manufacturing a great industry.

All the schools, program coordinators, and manufacturers gathered Thursday, April 27 for an award ceremony luncheon. Central PA citizens were able to vote for all six videos between April 12-14.

Through the three days, the area received a total of 204,332 votes.

Four schools were awarded trophies based on video scores from a panel of impartial judges. These awards included Best Outreach Plan Certificate, Viewers Choice Trophy, Educational Value Trophy, and Outstanding Overall Video Trophy.

This year winners were the following:

Best Outreach Plan Certificate: Tussey Mountain Middle School

Viewers Choice Trophy: Everett Area Middle School

Education Value Trophy: Northern Bedford County Middle School

Outstanding Overall Video Trophy: Bedford Area Middle School

Bedford County Development Association President Bette Slayton said the first year exceeded their expectations with the student’s work. She added they’re already ready next year, having four manufacturers lined up.

“This program reflects how Bedford County comes together and works shoulder-to-shoulder to make something become successful,” Slayton said. “There are a lot of people pulling for our youth, and this is a program we’ve all embraced to help our youth have job opportunities in the future.”

The trophies were created by Mission Critical Solutions.