BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The holiday season is on its way and Bedford County is preparing for their Holiday Nights of Lights.

The event is a grass roots, community-based, drive-through light display and is currently in its 5th year.

There is a record number of over 180 light displays this year. The number has more than doubled, since its start in 2019 when there were 72 displays.

Displays are created by businesses, organizations, school groups, churches and families of the Bedford County region.

“If you have kids that like trucks, and equipment and cars, they’re really going to enjoy this,” Kellie Goodman Shaffer, the President/CEO of the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce said.

It will be held at the Bedford County Fairgrounds from Nov. 24-26, and Dec. 1-3, 8-10, 15-17, 20-22 and 26, weather permitting, from 6 – 9 p.m.

“This event is the largest revenue producer for our foundation. The purpose of our foundation is to create career opportunities for students. When you see all of the different businesses, you can think of all the job opportunities that are here in the Bedford County Region,” Shaffer said.

Admission to the lights display is a donation of $10 per vehicle. All proceeds benefit the educational programs of the Bedford County Chamber Foundation.