BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)—Bedford County ranked first in the state in Gross Domestic Product growth from 2020-21.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures economic production, and the value of all finished goods and services. The county’s GDP measured at $1.44 billion which is a 14.5% growth. These numbers come from a U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis December report.

President and CEO of the Bedford County Development Association Bette Slayton said this growth is due to their manufacturing companies. That industry increased the total GDP by 5.6%. The county is home to more than 50 manufacturing companies.

Slayton added this is a reflection of the leadership and the respect they have for their employees.

“We have a nice diverse manufacturing base. The other thing is we have astute leadership at those companies,” Slayton said. “They work side by side with their employees, their innovative, creative employees, and this is reflected in being ranked in GDP growth.”

Slayton said more businesses are expressing interest in coming into the county. They look forward to the growth that can come within this year.