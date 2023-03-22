BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Bedford County Development Association received a $165,000 state grant as a match to conduct a feasibility study for a new business park.

A business park or office park is a designated area of land in which many office buildings are grouped together.

This grant is from the state’s Department of Community and Economic Development. The study would determine the best place for the business park within the county.

The DCED grant will match a previous $50,000 grant the association received in October from the Appalachian Regional Commission. These funds will allow them to begin what could be a decades-long process.

The BCDA started its first two business parks in 1999. They sold their last lot of those properties within the last year.

Vice President of the BCDA Jen Marsh said it’s good they’re starting the process now. The county is receiving nationwide attention to building property within the area.

“The fact that we’re starting now is a good thing because we’re essentially out of lots,” Marsh said. “Site selectors are reaching out to us all the time, and we’re having to turn business away. So that is why it’s so important for us to begin this identification now to accommodate future business coming to Bedford County.”

The county has three business parks. This new park would be the county’s fourth.

The BCDA hopes the study will find them a location suitable for commuters, and around outdoor recreation. Additionally, the results allow them to see land options that could work for housing developments.

Most of the properties within their lots are rented by manufacturing companies. Bedford County is home to 50 manufacturing companies that distribute products nationwide and internationally. These companies are diverse industries such as food processing, steel, plastics, and metal fabrication.

BCDA President and CEO Bette Slayton said they’re looking at companies that match the county’s culture. They also want to consider companies that provide great employee benefits and pay sustainable wages.

“We’re looking at diverse interests coming to our area. We look at quality, and we look at fit,” Slayton said. “Bedford County is a cool county, and we want to have a fellow business that will fit our environment and our culture.”

The new business park will add to economic growth, but also present new opportunities for the younger generation. The BCDA wants younger people to stay within the county.

“We’re looking to just have to continue to have job opportunities for our youth,” Slayton said. “We want to keep our youth in Bedford County, and we want to give them the opportunity to find jobs with good wages and benefits and something they like.”

Marsh said this also spotlights the county’s benefits such as outdoor recreation, small businesses, and tourist destinations.

“I think one of the things we’re trying to do is put a spotlight, especially with this What’s so Cool About Manufacturing? initiative all of the great opportunities that we have right there,” Marsh said. “There’s no need to leave the area if you’re looking to be successful.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The association hopes for the study to be done by the end of the year. However, the business park most likely won’t be done for many years.