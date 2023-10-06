BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — High school students from Bedford County got the opportunity to learn about career paths in high-tech manufacturing in their own neighborhood.

The first Friday in October is National Manufacturing Day, a day dedicated to showing the future of modern manufacturing careers by encouraging companies and educational institutions to open their doors to students, parents, educators and community leaders.

To recognize the day, high school students from all six Bedford County school districts, as well as districts outside of the county, were invited to JLG Industries, Inc, who manufactures life equipment on Friday, Oct. 6.

Students were given a tour of the operations warehouse at JLG and learned about high-tech manufacturing employment opportunities that exist in Bedford County.

“Since I’m doing welding, I can see what I can do for future employment and be able to do that for a living. I can go here and know what to expect and make sure I’m ready and have a general idea of what’s happening,” Michael Perrin, an 11th grade student at The Bedford County Technical Center said.

The event was co-hosted by The Bedford County Technical Center and Bedford County Development Association.

Manufacturing Day will be on Oct. 4 next year.