BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s time to study! That’s what the Bedford County Technical Center (BCTC) has partnered up to do.

The school’s current program of studies is all at or near-maximum capacity, which became the primary reason to conduct a study that looks at the possibility of expanding.

“The study will provide information to us on what programs are needed to fill those workforce gaps. The study will also tell us if it’s feasible for us financially to be able to add those programs,” Mike O’Dellick, the Administrative Director at the Technical Center said.

The estimated cost for the study to be conducted is just over $47,000. The BCTC has received an Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant for just about half of the project cost.

“[If we were to expand] I would like to see a landscaping program come here. I feel like it would benefit a lot of people,” Jade Trostle, a welding student at BCTC said.

The study has four components which include program demand analysis, private partnership evaluation, development feasibility and speaking with elected officials.

“A community that invests in education and economic development is a community that thrives,” O’Dellick said.

It is expected to be completed in May 2024.