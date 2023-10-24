BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Toys For Tots have announced their sign up schedule for the coming holiday season as well as an opportunity to meet Santa Claus.

Sign ups for families who are financially struggling this Christmas will begin on Oct. 27 and run all the way through Nov. 14. The full schedule can be found below.

Friday, Oct. 27 – Bedford library from 1-6 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 28 – Saxton Martin General Store from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3 – Bedford Library from 1-6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4 – Schellsburg Subway from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 6 – Loysburg Subway from 5-9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 7 – The Hornet’s Nest from 4-8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 9 – Everett Free Library from 2-7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12 – Saxton Martin General Store from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 14 – Last sign up at Everett Free Library from 2-7 p.m.

Applicants must be a resident of Bedford County, children must be age 14 and under and the person applying must have custody of the children and must be present to sign up.

Toys For Tots reminds applicants that they must bring proof of current address, current identification for adults and children and that all documents must be the original. Copies, pictures or handwritten documents will not be accepted.

Accepted forms of identification include benefits verification form, student IDs and birth certificates. Social security cards will not be accepted as a valid form of identification.

On Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the Walmart Parking Lot, the community is invited to come fill first responder’s vehicles with toy donations for Toys For Tots. All toys must be new, unwrapped and non-violent for children of all ages.

Kids can also have a chance to visit with Santa Claus.

Vehicles from the Pennsylvania State Police Everett, Pa. State Game Warden, Everett Police Department, Bedford County Sheriff Department, Raystown Ambulance Service, Everett Fire Company and more will be on scene.

For more information on last years impact and how to donate towards the cause, visit the Toy For Tots website.