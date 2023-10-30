BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County woman was arrested after allegedly going on a crime spree with a stolen truck and items, and also being found with a gun.

Jessica Marie Schmidt, 31, of New Paris, was taken into custody Friday afternoon, Oct. 27, and charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal possession and more after a crime spree in Bedford County.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called just before 4:30 p.m. to a home in Londonderry Township for a report of a burglary in progress. A woman, later identified as Schmidt, was allegedly trying to load a woman’s car with items from the house and attempting to leave, only to be stopped by the woman’s son.

She drove the Hyundai over an embankment near a river and ran on foot, the complaint reads. Police noted in the complaint that there were wet pants and shoes found near the scene.

While State Police canvassed the area, another call came in around 7:07 p.m. stating there was an abandoned truck and trailer in a field along Miller Farm Road with a woman walking around that matched the description of the woman from the burglary in progress — Schmidt.

State Police were headed towards the abandoned truck when they were called by a woman stating that Schmidt had asked to borrow her car, the complaint reads.

When police located Schmidt, she was allegedly wearing different clothes and was found with additional stolen items including a Remington RM380 pistol and a cell phone.

While approaching the scene where Schmidt was, police said they got yet another call from a man in West Clair Township stating that various items were missing from his van.

Police later discovered that evening that the truck and trailer were also stolen after the owner called to file a report, the complaint reads.

Schmidt was placed in Bedford County Prison with bail set at $100,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8.